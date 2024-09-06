Latest Leny Yoro update will bring a smile to Man United fans

Man United are set for a boost soon as new signing Leny Yoro has taken a step closer to returning to action as the defender is currently walking without crutches.

The centre-back needed the support of crutches when spotted making his way onto the Old Trafford pitch against Fulham on the opening night of the Premier League season but according to Manchester Evening News, they are no longer required as the 18-year-old takes a step towards his return to action.

The French star is currently walking around on his own as he continues to work with the physios at Man United’s Carrington training base to get over his foot injury.

Yoro picked up his fitness issue during the Red Devils pre-season tour of America as he fractured his metatarsal against Arsenal and was forced to undergo surgery in August. The youngster was given a recovery timeframe of three months and is expected to be back competing with the Manchester club in November.

This latest update will come as good news for fans of Man United as they need the centre-back’s help following their poor start to the campaign.

Man United expect big things from new signing Leny Yoro

Yoro joined Man United during the summer transfer window as part of a £59m deal with Lille and is expected to produce big things at Old Trafford throughout his career with the Premier League giants.

The 18-year-old has already proved in Ligue 1 that he is a top talent and the way his career at United has started is very unfortunate. The French star would likely have started all of Man United’s matches so far and will want to make an immediate impact upon his return in November.

Erik ten Hag could do with his services following the Red Devils’ poor start to the season and this latest update on his fitness shows that his recovery is on track.