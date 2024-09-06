Reliable journalist confirms injury to key Liverpool star during international win

Liverpool could be about to receive a blow as it has been confirmed that Alexis Mac Allister has picked up an abductor injury during Argentina’s win over Chile on Thursday night.

The 2024 Copa America champions returned to action this week following their success over the summer in front of their home fans at River Plate’s El Monumental and remain top of South America’s 2026 World Cup qualifying table after defeating Chile 3-0.

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring on the night but the midfielder’s match didn’t all go to plan as the 25-year-old picked up an abductor injury.

According to the reliable Gaston Edul, the World Cup winner has some discomfort in his abductor and will train separately from the rest of the Argentina squad until Tuesday in order to be ready for their next match against Colombia.

This will be a slight concern for Liverpool and if it turns out to be something more serious, fans of the Premier League club will not be happy as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said during the week that Mac Allister could not train as he was “overloaded.”

Alexis Mac Allister’s injury will cause Liverpool some concern

Speaking during the week, Scaloni told TyC Sports that Mac Allister could not train as he was overloaded and in pain ahead of Argentina’s clash with Chile on Thursday night.

“Alexis didn’t train because he was overloaded, he was in pain. It always happens to us, they come out to do their part,” the Argentine coach said via The Standard.

“We’ll wait and see how he responds today. It doesn’t change our way of playing much because we’ll stay the same, but it’s true that he gives us play, set pieces. The rest of the team is more or less decided.”

Mac Allister would start the match against Chile but luckily the injury he suffered doesn’t sound too serious. If the 25-year-old has an issue he is unlikely to feature against Colombia and should be ok for Liverpool’s next match against Nottingham Forest.

The Argentina star is a key player for Arne Slot and has started every game this season. The Dutch coach will not want to lose the World Cup winner for any period of time and the coming days will reveal how serious his issue is.