Arne Slot has made a fantastic start at Liverpool after winning three matches without conceding a goal.

The Dutchman replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and started his tenure at the club impressively.

There is still a long way to go in the season but the early signs are good and despite not being backed by the club financially in the transfer market in the summer, Slot has shown his tactical acumen and identified the team’s playing identity.

Particularly, his team’s performance against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford deserves praise when his team outplayed Erik ten Hag’s team in all the departments.

Slot has been nominated for the Premier League manager of the month award in his very first month as the manager of Liverpool.

Sky Sports have been asking the current managers who they feel is the greatest Premier League manager of all time.

The popular choices have been Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho but Slot did not choose any of them while naming his choice.

The Liverpool manager named two former Liverpool managers as the greatest in the Premier League, ahead of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

“The first that comes to mind is Kenny Dalglish, and of course Jürgen Klopp,” he said on Sky Sports.

Arne Slot would be hoping to match Jurgen Klopp’s legacy

Slot has shown how faithful he is to Liverpool and understands the sentiment and emotion around the club.

He could have easily named Sir Alex as the best manager, someone who has won 13 Premier League titles.

However, he knows exactly what he is doing by naming Dalglish and Klopp, giving the fans another reason to get behind him.

The Dutchman would be hoping to emulate the two former Liverpool managers during his time at Anfield.

If he can match the achievements of those two, his name will be etched in the club’s history forever.