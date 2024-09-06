Christian Falk has suggested fans should ‘keep an eye’ on Liverpool when it comes to the future of Jonathan Tah.

The 28-year-old was a ‘top’ target for Max Eberl and Bayern Munich, though the Bavarians were unable to meet Bayer Leverkusen’s package demand of €30m [£25.2m] (€25m plus €5m in add-ons).

The Bundesliga journalist noted that the Merseysiders will be in need of considering a potential long-term successor for defensive stalwart Virgil van Dijk whose contract is set to expire in 2025.

“But there’s another outfit to keep an eye on – Liverpool. In the far-flung future, they will need a successor for Virgil van Dijk. Jonathan Tah could be that for Liverpool. They are also on the table at this time,” the head of football at the BILD Group wrote in his exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

“I think the big advantage for Liverpool in the race for Tah is that the Premier League was always his big, big dream.

“There will always be rumours linking him with a move to Newcastle. However, if Liverpool were to knock on his door, there’s perhaps a big chance that he’ll be playing in the Premier League next season.”

When does Jonathan Tah’s contract expire?

The German international’s current terms are likewise set to run out next summer, which may present an ideal opportunity for interested parties across world football.

Should Tah be considered a Van Dijk successor?

When considering the reality of replacing a player of Virgil van Dijk’s calibre, you could forgive fans and pundits alike for suggesting it’s an impossible task.

Unless, to quote former Oakland Athletics executive Billy Beane in 2011’s Moneyball, Liverpool are prepared to ‘re-create’ their talismanic No.4 ‘in the aggregate’.

Statistically, Tah already falls significantly short (69%) of the Dutchman’s average aerial duel win rate (76% on average, according to FBref). Notably, the footballer also finds himself short of Ibrahima Konate (72%), though is currently superior to Jarell Quansah (66.2%).

How about his passing? The former Hamburger SV centre-back boasts a remarkable pass completion rate (99th percentile), which exceeds Van Dijk’s (94th percentile). However, one can’t escape the fact that the former attempts fewer progressive passes per 90 than his Anfield-based counterpart. It certainly suggests that Liverpool would be bringing in a comparatively more cautious passer, which would harm the Reds’ ability to create chances from the backline.

Of course, the counter-argument is that Arne Slot’s pursuit of slightly more patient, possession-based football could welcome a more cautious centre-back.

Only time will tell.