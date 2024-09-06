Liverpool had a quiet summer transfer window but that has not affected their form on the pitch.

Under new manager Arne Slot, the Reds are off to a perfect start to their season after winning all three games without conceding a single goal.

It looked like the Merseyside club will struggle to start life without former manager Jurgen Klopp but that has not been the case.

They have signed goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will spend the season on loan to Valencia, and winger Federico Chiesa, who is yet to feature for the club.

Their primary target this summer was Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who rejected a move to Anfield in the last minute despite earlier agreeing to join the club.

However, according to GiveMeSport, Liverpool are still interesterd in a move for the Spanish midfielder and they will target a move to sign him next year.

Slot needs a new number 6 and Zubimendi is the player he is going to target again for that position.

Despite midfielder Ryan Gravenberch performing well and commanding the midfield, it appears that the Dutch manager is an admirer of Zubimendi and wants to sign him next year.

The Reds managed to sign two players but they were left disappointed in the end with their underwhelming transfer business and their failure to land their top target.

Zubimendi’s decision to reject Liverpool was a surprising one, considering the opportunity the Reds were presenting to the Spanish midfielder.

Liverpool will make another move for the Spanish midfielder

The Euro 2024 winner decided to stay at his boyhood club in the end and only time will tell if he made the right decision.

Real Sociedad are 12th in La Liga at the moment, with just one win in their four matches while Liverpool are second in the Premier League, just behind Manchester City.

Zubimendi would have a better chance of winning silverware at Anfield than he would at the Anoeta Stadium.

Liverpool will try their luck again to sign the midfielder next year and they might finally be able to secure his services.