Liverpool and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, as per Fichajes.

The 23-year-old central defender is regarded as one of the finest young defensive prospects in Europe and he has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months.

Inacio has the potential to play for the biggest clubs in the world and it is no surprise that clubs like Liverpool are keen on him. The Reds will be hoping to beef up their defensive unit in the coming months and Inacio would be the ideal long-term investment for them.

Virgil van Dijk is in his 30s and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for the Liverpool captain. The left-sided central defender is versatile enough to operate as a defensive left-back as well. His versatility could prove to be an added bonus and he could be an alternative to Andrew Robertson if needed.

The opportunity to move to Liverpool could be quite attractive for him as well. It would be an exciting step up in his career, and he would get to push for major trophies with them.

Newcastle keen on Goncalo Inacio

Similarly, Newcastle need defensive reinforcements as well. Although they have signed Lloyd Kelly this summer, they need another quality central defender to complete the defensive unit. Inacio would be a superb partner for someone like Sven Botman.

The defender has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Newcastle are prepared to pay up. Both clubs wanted to sign him this summer but the move did not materialise. The report states that they could return for him in the near future. It will be interesting to see if they are ready to break the bank for him. It seems unlikely that Sporting CP will sanction his departure below his release clause any time soon.