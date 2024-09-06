Liverpool are reportedly keen on the Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The 20-year-old has been outstanding since his move to Selhurst Park and his performances have attracted the attention of the big clubs.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Liverpool and Manchester City are tracking his progress ahead of next summer and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a quality central midfielder and the 20-year-old would be the ideal fit for them. He will help control the tempo of the game, and his defensive contributions could prove to be invaluable as well. Liverpool tried to sign Martin Zubimendi during the summer transfer window, but the Spanish international midfielder decided to continue in La Liga with Real Sociedad.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to bring in a midfielder when the transfer window reopens in January. Signing quality players midway through the season can prove to be difficult and it remains to be seen whether the Reds decide to wait it out until the end of the season to bring in a quality midfielder.

Adam Wharton might fancy Liverpool move

The opportunity to play for Liverpool will be quite attractive for the Crystal Palace star, and he will be tempted to join them.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they could provide him with the platform to push for trophies on a regular basis. Joining them would increase his chances of playing for England consistently as well.

The 20-year-old midfielder is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and Crystal Palace will demand a premium for him. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming months.