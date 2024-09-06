Video: Man City duo combine as Kevin De Bruyne nearly breaks the net for Belgium’s opener

Belgium were in UEFA Nations League action against Israel on Friday night and Domenico Tedesco’s team took the lead through Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

The Red Devils experienced another disappointing tournament this summer at Euro 2024, finishing second in their group before exiting at the Round of 16 stage to France.

The Belgian national team have yet to win anything with the exceptional talent they have produced over the past decade and maybe the UEFA Nations League could change that.

Tedesco’s side began their campaign against Israel on Friday night and went 1-0 ahead after 21 minutes when Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne leathered the ball into the net. The strike was assisted by his City teammate Jeremy Doku as the Premier League champions’ early season form seems to have carried over to the international stage.

Watch: Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne gives Belgium the lead with thunderous strike

??? GOAL | Belgium 1-0 Israel | Kevin De Bruyne KEVIN DE BRUYNE HAS GIVEN BELGIUM THE LEAD!pic.twitter.com/iTYOwiZkhy — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) September 6, 2024

KEVIN DE BRUYNE GOAL !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fX0ksAsg4b — Janty (@CFC_Janty) September 6, 2024

Pictures by Viaplay.