Newcastle United had an underwhelming summer transfer window when at first it looked like they will make a number of new additions to their squad.

The Magpies added players in their defense and the goalkeeping position but they failed to add more depth to their squad, which was much needed after their injury crisis last season.

They failed in their attempts to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and if they are planning to target him in the future, it is set to get more difficult for them to sign the English defender.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City have entered the race to sign the centre-back, who was one of England’s best players at Euro 2024 this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s team are monitoring the former Chelsea defender and the Magpies could face competition from the Premier League champions to sign the talented defender.

Eddie Howe’s team were so desperate to sign Guehi that they submitted four bids for the centre-back but all of them were rejected by the south Londoners.

The Magpies finally accepted defeat in their pursuit to sign the defender but they are expected to return for him in the future as the player was also keen to join them this summer.

However, Man City might have other ideas, who could target a move for the Palace defender in two year’s time, when his contract expires at Selhurst Park.

Guehi’s contract at the club will expire in 2026 and the defender has no intention of signing a new deal.

Newcastle will face competition from Man City for Marc Guehi

His availability as a free agent is likely to attract Man City, who are keen on bringing the defender to the Etihad Stadium.

The defender’s decision not to sign a new deal at the club has put Palace in a difficult position.

Either they will have to convince the defender to extend his contract or sell him for a cut-price fee in January 2025 or next summer.

Palace’s stubbornness to sell the defender this summer might prove costly for them and Man City are ready to take advantage of the situation.