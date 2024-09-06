“We have heard…” – Superb Man City pair linked with moves away

Man City have begun the 2023/24 Premier League season in ominous fashion, showing that the competitive spirit is still alive and well for the serial title winners.

If anyone was in any doubt as to whether Pep Guardiola could still motivate players that have won six of the last seven English top-flight titles (finishing second in the only season that they didn’t win it), they’ve already got their answer after three games.

Three wins, maximum points, and playing outrageously well for so early in the season.

Rumours on Man City pair appear wide of the mark

Should it turn out to be another magnificent season for the Cityzens, where they take on all comers domestically and in Europe, it could mean that some players look for a different challenge elsewhere.

Rumours surrounding both Mateo Kovacic and Rodri appear to be wide of the mark, however.

“The transfer window closed a few days ago and we have heard many rumours already,” Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“What I can say guys is that, no, there’s nothing at this stage regarding Mateo Kovacic moving to the Saudi Pro League. No talks, nothing.

“In January we will see and his future will also depend on how much he will play, but nothing is ongoing now. I don’t know where this is coming from

“[…] No news either on Rodri now guys, it’s completely quiet. Full focus on City for Rodri.”

That will surely come as a relief to Man City supporters who were, perhaps, beginning to read more into the transfer rumours than was necessary.

There’s plenty of time left in the current season for either player – and any others – to see how the land lies in terms of how much game time they’re likely to be given.

Whether that would then extend to a request to leave isn’t something that can be answered at this early stage of the campaign.