Erik Ten Hag is under pressure at Manchester United.

The Dutchman has won just one of his first three games of the season. A narrow 1-0 opening-day win over Fulham has been tainted by back-to-back defeats. The Red Devils lost 2-1 against Brighton before suffering a humiliating 3-0 home defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool.

Sitting 14th in the Premier League table on just three points and with a tough run of games to come after the international break including against Crystal Palace and Spurs, things aren’t set to get any easier for Ten Hag.

Stan Collymore tells Man United what to do with Erik Ten Hag

And believing the former Ajax boss has lived on borrowed time for long enough, former Liverpool and Aston Villa attacker, Stan Collymore, has urged the Red Devils’ new minority owner and British billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, to ditch the struggling 54-year-old.

“I don’t care what anybody says, he is so far out of his depth it’s unreal,” he said in an exclusive interview.

Still considering United as one of the biggest clubs in the world despite their 14-year Premier League title drought, Collymore reckons the Red Devils should be trying to prize Carlo Ancelotti away from his job at Real Madrid.

“With the exception of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, the pull of Manchester United should still be big enough to make any manager in the world think about taking the job,” he added.

“INEOS should be out there trying for Carlo Ancelotti.

“Yes, ‘Don Carlo’ is very much a Real Madrid man, but why not say to him: ‘You’ve won everything there is to win in Madrid, do you want to come here and make us great again?’ — Regardless of what he’d say, Ancelotti is the calibre of manager United should be targeting, not below average Ten Hag.”

During Ancelotti’s five years at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 65-year-old, whose contract expires in 2026, has averaged 2.28 points per game across all competitions.