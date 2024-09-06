Man United point deduction claim made after heavy spending this summer

Manchester United were active this summer in strengthening their squad and they did not hesitate in spending money to make new signings.

The Red Devils made five new signings this summer to bolster their attack and revamp their defense.

Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte joined the Red Devils to become a part of the INEOS revolution at the club.

The arrival of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has given the Premier League giants a boost and they have shown ambition in the transfer market after a poor last season, despite winning the FA Cup in the end.

However, according to former Everton chief Keith Wyness, Man United are “very close” to point deduction punishment.

The Premier League have punished clubs like Everton and Nottingham Forest for not following the Profit and Sustainability Rules in the past.

Wyness now fears that Man United are close to breach the financial rules.

He told Football Insider:

“Selling assets like McTominay, Wan-Bissaka and a couple of others will have helped.

“It’s the first time they’ve managed to sell over £100million of players for quite a few years.

“With them being a public company and having to report every quarter, you’d hope that a PSR breach could never occur at Man United.

“However, they’ll be very close.

“Hopefully they’ve got enough accountants in the building. It would be a mistake of the highest order if they were to breach the rules.”

The Red Devils have done smart business in the summer transfer window.

Not only they have strengthened their squad but also sold players well who were surplus to requirements at the club.

Man United managed to offload the deadwood in the squad

The likes of Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Willy Kambwala and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been sold to generate funds for their transfer business.

The Red Devils are not usually a good selling club but this summer they have done well on that front.

The new hierarchy at the club includes CEO Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox, are all experienced campaigners and have worked tremendously well for the Premier League club this summer.