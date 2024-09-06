Man City midfielder Mateo Kovacic is said to be considering his future at the Premier League champions following the arrival of Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

The Manchester club secured the return of their former captain as part of a free transfer as Barcelona wanted to get the German star’s salary off of their books so they could register their new signing Dani Olmo with La Liga.

The 33-year-old is a Man City legend and once up to speed, is expected to receive more minutes from Pep Guardiola.

Knowing this, Kovacic is believed to be concerned about his future in City’s starting 11 and if he sees his minutes reduced over the coming weeks, the Croatian star could consider a move in January, reports Football Insider.

The 30-year-old has started in all three of Man City’s Premier League games and was sensational on the opening weekend against his former club Chelsea.

The report states that Guardiola wouldn’t be willing to let Kovacic leave mid-season, therefore, if the player was to depart, it would be during the summer transfer window of 2025. Clubs in Saudi Arabia have an interest in the Man City star but the player is expected to remain at the Etihad Stadium for now.

Mateo Kovacic will receive plenty of minutes at Man City

Although Kovacic’s minutes will reduce once everyone is fit and ready to contribute to the season, the 30-year-old will still get a significant amount of action given the amount of football Man City play throughout a campaign.

Although a non-starting role will not satisfy the former Chelsea star, he is still contributing to one of the best teams in the world and is guaranteed titles during the 2024/25 season.

It would not be wise for Kovacic to leave the Manchester club mid-season and therefore, he should see how the campaign plays out and make a decision on his future next summer.