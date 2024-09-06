Exclusive: “This remains the point” – Significant Mo Salah contract update advanced by Romano

There can’t be too many dissenting voices against the notion that Mo Salah is, and has been for years, Liverpool’s talisman.

The Egyptian King has proved to be a thorn in the side of even the meanest defences, and he showed once again with his performance at Man United last weekend, just how important he remains for the Reds.

After the game, however, he gave an interview that seems to have been misinterpreted.

Mo Salah’s words have caused consternation amongst Liverpool fans

A suggestion that he could leave at the end of the current season appears to have been the sum total of most people’s understanding.

By next summer Salah will be 33 years of age, and it may well be that Liverpool decide to let him run down his contract in order to leave next summer – a situation that could also befall Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Equally, all three could be offered new deals and, were they to accept, Arne Slot can move forward with three of his most important players still in situ.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, tried to make sense of the latest news surrounding Salah.

“Mo Salah has been fantastic of late but a lot has been made of that recent interview,” he said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

“I came here guys to tell you again that it doesn’t mean that Mo Salah is 100% leaving Liverpool, but he’s waiting to have a conversation with the club.

“And this remains the point.

“I can confirm once again, that Liverpool and Mo Salah will talk in the next days, weeks and months. I can’t predict now how long the conversation will be, but there will be discussions around Mo Salah’s contract situation. The story isn’t over yet.

“At this point, it’s a possibility that he could leave as a free agent in the summer yes, but it’s not guaranteed at all because Liverpool want to talk to Salah, and Salah wants to talk to Liverpool.

“He’s very happy with the new project, with Arne Slot, the new directors and the new management but his situation is similar to Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. These conversations will help to understand if Mo Salah and Liverpool can continue together in the future, or part ways.

“So, the discussion will take place and let’s see what happens financially and in terms of the length of the contract.”