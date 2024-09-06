New update has emerged about Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk’s future

Liverpool are concerned about the contract situation of three key members of their starting line up.

Captain Virgil Van Dijk, star player Mohamed Salah and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold have all entered the final year of their contract at the club.

The Reds are now deciding how to deal with this tricky situation as they risk losing all of them for free if they do no play their cards rightly.

According to Football Insider, the Merseyside club have decided to offer captain Van Dijk a new contract at the club but the Dutch defender will have the final say on his future.

The defender has been an influential figure at the club and has contributed greatly to the club’s success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

His arrival from Southampton has turned around the fortunes of the club and since then they have tasted success in all the competitions they have taken part in.

The Reds are working towards making their captain stay at the club, with the risk of losing him for free increasing every month.

The club officials are ready to sit with the centre-back to discuss his future and offer him a new contract.

Van Dijk is highly respected at the club by his teammates and adored by the fans.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose a leader like Van Dijk

Losing him at this stage, just when the club is going through a period of transition under new manager Arne Slot, could prove to be disastrous.

He has started the season in fine form at the heart of the Liverpool defense, making sure they keep a clean sheet in all three of their matches.

Liverpool have to make a decision before the January transfer window since Van Dijk will be able to indulge in talks with other clubs at the start of the new year.