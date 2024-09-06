Anthony Gordon has admitted he was ‘disappointed’ by his lack of minutes for England at Euro 2024, claiming he went into the tournament feeling ‘unstoppable’.

Gordon enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 campaign with the Magpies, registering 11 goals and 10 assists in 35 Premier League appearances, as well as another goal and assist in FA Cup play.

The 23-year-old was rewarded for his efforts with a place in Gareth Southgate’s England team for Euro 2024, even though his senior national team debut only came in a March friendly against Brazil.

Amid some turgid attacking performances from the Three Lions, there were widespread calls for Gordon to not only get off the bench, but actually start more matches to inject a more direct approach into the forward line.

However, Gordon took to the field just once, playing a single minute from the bench in a 0-0 group stage draw with Slovenia when England had already qualified for the knockout rounds.

The forward wouldn’t play again as England reached the final, losing 2-1 to Spain in Berlin.

Newcastle star Gordon ‘disappointed’ by lack of Euro 2024 action

Gordon has once again been called into the England team for upcoming UEFA Nations League B fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

This time, however, he will work under interim manager Lee Carsley, who has taken the reigns following Southgate’s departure.

Speaking to ITV prior to Saturday’s clash in Dublin, Gordon admitted he was ‘disappointed’ not to play a bigger role at the Euros for England, especially given the form he carried into the tournament.

“I was disappointed because I believe in myself so much, and I felt unstoppable, especially at that point in the season,” Gordon said (via talkSPORT).

“I just felt like no one could defend against me. No one could deal with me over 90 minutes.

“I was ready to go and impress people and help the country win the trophy, so it was disappointing.”

Pressed on if he sought an explanation from Southgate, Gordon responded: “I didn’t really ask.

“I am not that type of guy, I just get on with it.

“Even on the bench, I knew I was going to change the game, but it didn’t happen.”