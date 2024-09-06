Newcastle man frustrated since Paul Mitchell arrival at the club

Newcastle United replaced sporting director Dan Ashworth with Paul Mitchell this summer.

Ashworth left the club to join Manchester United to become a part of the INEOS revolution at Old Trafford.

Mitchell was brought in to oversee a busy summer transfer window for the club with depth and quality desperately needed in some positions.

However, the Magpies had an underwhelming summer transfer window, and it could be said that Mitchell is responsible for it.

The club dealt well with the financial issues and acted smartly to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson.

However, their incomings were disappointing and questions are being asked about the performance of Mitchell.

According to the Daily Mail, head of recruitment Steve Nickson is not happy with the arrival of Mitchell at the club.

Nickson feels that Mitchell has a more dominant role at the club and that has undermined the role of Nickson at St James’ Park.

Nickson was one of the candidates to become the club’s new sporting director, having overseen the club’s first few transfer windows after the takeover.

However, since the arrival of Mitchell at the club, Nickson’s role has changed, which he isn’t particularly pleased about.

It all depends how the Magpies perform this season since Mitchell believes they are still good enough to qualify for Europe.

If they do not make it Europe, Mitchell’s position will become vulnerable at the club.