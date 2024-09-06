Newcastle make enquiry for £12 million-rated South American winger

Newcastle United are keen on the Argentine midfielder Kevin Zenon.

According to a report from Uno Santa Fe, the 23-year-old midfielder has attracted the attention of the Premier League club and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to come forward with an offer to sign him.

The player has a contract with Boca Juniors until 2028, and he has a $15 million (£12m) release clause in his contract. Newcastle have already made an enquiry about the player and they certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

Signing him for $15 million could prove to be a bargain in the long term. The 23-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could develop into a key player for the Magpies. He could easily justify the investment in the long-term.

Newcastle will have to improve their squad if they want to challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons. They will look to compete in the UEFA Champions League on a regular basis as well.

Newcastle could use Kevin Zenon

The 23-year-old South American can operate as the left-sided winger as well as the central attacking midfielder. He will add goals, creativity, and flair to the Newcastle attack. The Magpies are overly dependent on Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon for goals and creativity. They need someone who can share that burden with the duo.

Zenon will certainly be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to showcase his qualities at a high level. If he manages to impress in English football, it will help him break into the Argentina national team as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.