Noni Madueke has ranked Tottenham forward Son Heung-min above both Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise.

Madueke is currently on international duty after being called up by the senior England national team for the first time.

Ahead of Saturday’s UEFA Nations League B clash with the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, Madueke has been ranking some of the world’s best wingers right now for talkSPORT.

The Chelsea star is, of course, very familiar with Son having spent four years in the Tottenham academy between 2014 and 2018 before joining PSV.

Madueke ranks Spurs star Son above Diaz and Olise

Madueke was asked to pick between star forwards in a game of ‘winner stays on’ for talkSPORT’s TikTok channel. First up it was PSV’s Johan Bakayoko against Olise, who signed for Bayern from Crystal Palace this summer.

Olise was the winner and was then picked by Madueke ahead of himself, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jarrod Bowen, Raphinha and Jeremy Doku.

Madueke was asked who he prefers between Olise and Son, with the Frenchman finally being knocked out.

“I’m going to go with Son,” Madueke replied.

The 22-year-old was then asked to decide between Son — who signed for Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen for £22m in 2015 (per The Mirror) — and Liverpool star Luis Diaz, who recently netted a brace in a 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“I’m going to stay with Son,” Madueke said.

Madueke then favoured Barcelona and Spain starlet Lamine Yamal, who was in turn beaten by Bukayo Saka.

Up next it was Saka vs Rodrygo, with the Arsenal star winning. However, Madueke then picked Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah who lost to eventual winner Vinicius Jr.