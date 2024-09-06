Real Madrid plotting move for one of the Premier League’s best players

Real Madrid currently have one of the best squads in Europe and the La Liga giants plan to strengthen it further in 2025 by adding Man City’s Rodri.

According to the Spanish outlet AS, the Euro 2024 winner is a top target for Los Blancos and they are already planning to try and bring the midfielder back to Spain in 2025.

This would be a scary thought for the rest of Europe as Carlo Ancelotti is already working with an amazing group of superstars at the Bernabeu. The La Liga champions added Kylian Mbappe to their ranks this summer and that followed Jude Bellingham the year before.

Rodri is regarded as the best number six in the world and adding the Man City talent to a midfield of Federico Valverde and Bellingham would be outstanding for fans of the club.

The Spain international is in contention to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or and should he complete a move to Real Madrid next summer, the Euro 2024 winner could arrive at the La Liga champions as the holder of the sport’s most prestigious individual award.

Man City plan to offer Real Madrid target Rodri a new deal

Rodri is contracted to Man City until 2027 but the Premier League champions are hoping to offer him a new deal soon.

Many outlets have reported in recent months that the Manchester club are ready to offer the midfielder a deal that would see his current salary doubled and go beyond the £300k-a-week mark as the English giants look to keep hold of the 28-year-old long-term.

The Spanish star is regarded by many as Man City’s most important player and if there is any star worth breaking the bank for, the Euro 2024 winner is certainly one of them, amid interest from Real Madrid.