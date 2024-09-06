The reason why Thomas Tuchel turned down the Man United job this summer

Manchester United were involved in talks with a number of managers this summer, with Thomas Tuchel being one of them.

After the end of the season, in which the Red Devils had performed poorly in the Premier League and the Champions League, Man United were considering their options.

Despite winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City at the end of the season, manager Erik ten Hag’s job was in trouble because of his failure to build a proper playing style and the club’s lack of identity under his leadership.

The Premier League giants were involved in talks with Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino but nothing materialised on that front and they decided to keep ten Hag at the club.

According to BILD, via Daily Mail, the German manager, who had just left the Bayern Munich job, rejected the Man United job as he had a disagreement with them over their transfer policy.

The former Chelsea manager was keen to take the Man United job but his meeting with the club officials did not go well and they both went in different directions.

German pundit Marcel Reif told BILD, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I would have bet a lot that Tuchel would replace Ten Hag.

‘I recently had another conversation with someone who is very close to that. It was pretty far along, almost in agreement.

‘As far as the squad is concerned, the considerations were different.

‘Tuchel said pretty much at the finish line: “I’m not doing that! I won’t do that to myself again, that I go to a club and then things come from outside.”’

It was a summer of change at Man United with new boardroom officials and players arriving at the club under the co-ownership of INEOS.

The Premier League giants are looking to bring back their glory days after consistently struggling to perform under the management of ten Hag.

Man United are still struggling under the Dutch manager

Not much has changed on the pitch for United, despite the changes off the pitch.

They have started the season with two defeats from their first three games, with the latest defeat coming against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

A 3-0 thumping from their arch rivals, who are managed by new manager Arne Slot, shows the difference between how both the clubs are being run.

Man United would love to be in Liverpool’s position at the moment, who lost their iconic manager Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

After an eighth place finish in the league last season, surely a similar finish would cost the manager his job this time around.