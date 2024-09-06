Huge concern for Mikel Arteta as £42m Arsenal star suffers freak injury ahead of Tottenham clash

Mikel Arteta has been dealt a huge blow ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Tottenham next week as new summer signing Riccardo Calafiori suffered an injury during Italy’s Nations League clash with France on Friday night.

The European countries went head-to-head in Paris in League A of the UEFA Nations League with the Italians coming away from the game as 3-1 winners. However, everything didn’t go to plan for Luciano Spalletti as the Italy coach witnessed Calalfiori come off the field with an injury in the second half.

The defender suffered the injury in complete freak fashion when France’s Ousmane Dembele landed on his ankle after being tackled himself, reports talkSPORT.

There was immediate concern from his Italy teammates when the Arsenal star went down, who called for the physio to come onto the pitch to treat the centre-back.

With 71 minutes on the clock, Calafiori was taken off for Alessandro Buongiorno and it looks like the 22-year-old could miss Italy’s next match with Israel on Monday. Mikel Arteta will also have huge concerns over the Italian star as he prepares for his Arsenal team to play bitter rivals Tottenham next week.

Riccardo Calafiori’s injury a huge blow to Arsenal hopes

Calafiori’s injury is not only a blow to Arteta and Arsenal but the player himself, as the defender would have been preparing for a starting role in the North London team after the international break.

The Italy international has not started a match for the Gunners since his £42m arrival from Bologna this summer but received 31 minutes of action last time out against Brighton. Arteta is preparing the 22-year-old to be thrown into his starting 11 but that could now be disrupted.

The defender would certainly have been used against Tottenham next week and there is a strong chance Calafiori could miss the North London Derby, leaving Arsenal another player short.