Man United ace, Casemiro, will be the first to hold his hands up and take the lion’s share of the blame for the weekend defeat against Liverpool.

A horrible ball out of defence for the first goal was compounded when the Brazilian was caught in possession and Luis Diaz pounced again to give the visitors to Old Trafford a two-goal half-time lead.

Erik ten Hag spared the player any more embarrassment by still appearing to support him in his post-match interviews after the game.

Casemiro’s future depends on opportunities

It was clear that the standard of Casemiro’s performance was nowhere close to what’s expected from United players, and that’s arguably what’s behind the player being linked to the Turkish market.

With so many rumours appearing to be flying around, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, attempted to definitively answer the question as to what happens next for the player.

“It’s not a secret that Man United were open to selling Casemiro this summer, but there was never a concrete proposal on the table to help make a deal happen,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Now, we’ve had rumours about Galatasaray and Casemiro because the Turkish market is still open and Galatasaray are always very active.

“What I’m told is that in this moment, the clear message is that Casemiro is going nowhere, because Manchester United already sold Scott McTominay and have no intention to lose one more midfielder.

“The expectation I have is for Casemiro is to leave Manchester United in 2025, and we will see if it’s going to be January or in the summer. It will depend on opportunities.”

Given that Manuel Ugarte has recently been signed in what turned out to be an excellent transfer window for United, it may well be that ten Hag is tempted to use the Uruguayan as his first choice.

At the very least he can have a rotational option with Casemiro as back up moving forward and, come 2025, the club can look for a different solution for him.