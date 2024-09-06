Saudi clubs eyeing up a bargain move for Tottenham ace with 27-G/A last season

Saudi Arabian clubs are keeping tabs on the Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min.

The 32-year-old attacker has been phenomenal for Tottenham since joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. He has been linked to a move away from the north London club in recent months and with his contract expiring in 2025, Saudi Arabian clubs are hoping to secure his signature on a free transfer, as per Fichajes.

The attacker scored 17 goals last season and he picked up 10 assists along the way. He could prove to be a phenomenal acquisition for most clubs in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen whether the South Korean international decides to move on as a free agent.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs decide to offer him a contract extension in the coming months. He is an indispensable asset for them and losing him would be a blow for the Londoners.

Son would be a quality addition

Saudi Arabian clubs have managed to sign world class players in recent years and they are looking to enhance the profile of the league by bringing in more talent. Someone like Son would certainly elevate the status of the league and add more global appeal.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old might look to stay at a top European league for now. He has shown no signs of decline and he is performing at the top class level. He will want to push for major trophies and moving to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career could be a mistake.

Tottenham must do everything in their power to convince the player to sign a new deal before the season ends.