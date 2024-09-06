Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old central defender will be a free agent in 2025 and Saudi Arabian clubs are lining up a potential move for him, as per Fichajes. The Dutch international is one of the best players in the world and signing him on a free transfer would represent an excellent bargain.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince him to sign a new deal with the club. Van Dijk is undoubtedly the best defender in the Premier League and losing him would weaken Liverpool immensely. They will be hoping to push for major trophies in the coming season and they cannot afford to lose a player like him any time soon. Even though he is in his 30s, he is showing no sign of decline and he could compete at the highest level for a few years. Liverpool must make it their priority to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

Van Dijk could fancy a new deal at Liverpool

Liverpool have shown ambition with quality signings in recent years and they have been pushing for major trophies consistently. It would not be a surprise if the 33-year-old Dutch international opted to commit long-term future to the club. Van Dijk is a fan favourite at Liverpool and he is the captain of the club. His stature at Liverpool is evident and the player should look to put pen to paper on a new deal when it is presented.

He will have plenty of opportunities to play in Saudi Arabia in future. For now, the £220k-a-week defender is a top class player who should be competing at the highest level.