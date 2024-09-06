Exclusive: Saudi Pro League set to offer Mo Salah mouth-watering deal to quit Liverpool

After another sensational individual performance at Old Trafford, Mo Salah shook the footballing world with a post-match interview that could’ve been interpreted in many different ways.

“As you know it’s my last year at the club,” would appear to be a fairly definitive statement made by the player to Sky Sports.

Whether that proves to be the case or not will only be found out over the course of the 2024/25 campaign.

Mo Salah could be quids in thanks to Saudi move

Should Liverpool start contract talks with the Egyptian King at some point, that would clearly suggest that they want to keep him. If there’s no attempt to do so, the situation becomes that much clearer.

In the meantime, CaughtOffside sources can exclusively reveal that Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli are all planning to offer Salah the same deal; a three-year contract worth a mammoth €90m.

For a player that will be 33 next summer, that’s an incredible amount of money to be turning down during what are expected to be the final years of his career.

To put the deal into some kind of perspective, Capology note that his current Liverpool wage is just over €21m per year, meaning Salah would earn an extra €27m over the course of his Saudi contract were he to decide to move there.

Liverpool already previously rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad, with the Reds stating at the time that Salah was not for sale.

Their opinion may now have changed because even if he remains the club’s talisman, he’s not getting any younger.

CaughtOffside sources have advanced that, in fact, Salah himself is still undecided about extending his contract with Liverpool, which currently runs until 2025.

Therefore, the next few months could be crucial in determining where the attacker will be playing his football next season.