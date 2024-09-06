“It is Manchester United” – Striker opens up on his admiration for Man United

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee joined the club this summer from Serie A club Bologna.

The Dutch attacker scored for the Red Devils on his Premier League debut by coming off the bench and scoring a late winner against Fulham at Old Trafford.

He has joined the club as part of the revolution under the leadership of INEOS, who along with the Dutch attacker, have signed Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.

The striker has opened up about the driving force behind his decision to join Man United.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, Zirkzee has claimed that it did not take him long to decide when Man United showed interest in his services.

He said: “If I’m honest, I was immediately convinced after the conversations. The process has started in Germany. In the end, it was an easy choice. Why? It is Manchester United, after all.

“If a club is so convincing and wants you, it’s not difficult. I also had good conversations with Erik. He wanted me there, and I wanted to play for him. That is a good combination.”

The striker was off to a perfect start to life at Old Trafford but in the two games since than, he has struggled.

Against Brighton and Liverpool, the attacker could have scored goals but missed some easy chances that cost his team.

Zirkzee will provide finishing and physicality to Man United

He is still taking time to adapt to the league and the team after moving to a new country.

His movement is something that Man United have missed upfront and his ability to bring other players into play can be a valuable asset to Erik ten Hag’s team.

The fans will be hoping to see the striker get back to scoring in their upcoming Premier League matches against Southampton and Crystal Palace.