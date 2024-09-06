Exclusive: “Ten Hag isn’t Arteta” – Stan Collymore’s scathing rant after another awful showing from Man United

The Sunday game against Liverpool last weekend turned out not to be so ‘super’ for Erik ten Hag, after his Man United side were comprehensively beaten at Old Trafford.

There was a marked difference in the styles and set ups of the two teams, with the visitors easing through the gears when needed and the hosts, once again, looking like a disjointed set of individuals.

Whilst one can understand INEOS’ reason for keeping the Dutchman in the hot-seat at the Theatre of Dreams, they’ve surely already realised that they’ve made precisely the wrong decision.

Ten Hag needs to go says Collymore

There’s no improvement for what was served up as entertaining fare in 2023/24, and unless something changes quick, there has to be a change in the dug out.

That’s certainly what former Liverpool striker and CaughtOffside columnist, Stan Collymore, is advocating.

“I am sure Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have come in and agreed to let him stay on because they’ve looked at the time Arsenal have given Mikel Arteta and thought ‘see, if we trust the process, it can work out’,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“Ten Hag isn’t Arteta though. I know Arsenal have only won one FA Cup with Arteta but there is clear and obvious progression being made season after season under the Spaniard, and more importantly, the team have their identity back. The Gunners play technically exciting and fast-paced free-flowing football.

“Historically, United have played the same kind of electric, all-action football; devastating defence-splitting counter-attacks but they are absolutely nowhere near rediscovering that identity under Ten Hag — at best they’re too passive and at worst they’re boring. He has got to go.”

Although he’s made a living from giving a forthright opinion that has often appeared to make him persona non grata with certain elements, it’s difficult to disagree with Collymore on this occasion.

How much more of the same do the board want to subject their long-suffering season ticket holders to?

Of course, there’s a lot more to do at the club than just replace the manager, but it would be a start – and might belatedly kick-start United’s season in the process.