Tottenham summer signing opens up on being ‘booed’ by new teammates

Summer arrival Lucas Bergvall has revealed how he was booed by his new Tottenham Hotspur teammates shortly after joining the club.

The 18-year-old midfield wonderkid joined the Lilywhites from Djurgarden in his native Sweden over the summer after agreeing an £8.5m move in February.

Bergvall has already made three substitute appearances in the Premier League, while he put in some bright performances during pre-season against the likes of Bayern Munich and Hearts.

However, it looks like his brilliance on the pitch was not matched by his performance in Tottenham’s customary initiation ceremony.

Bergvall booed by Spurs teammates for Abba performance

As is the case for any new player arriving at Spurs, Bergvall had to undergo his rite of passage by performing a song for his new teammates.

It likely won’t surprise anyone that he went for a song by Swedish icons Abba. However, his vocal performance didn’t quite hit the mark with his audience.

“I sang Abba’s ‘Dancing Queen’. It was really, really bad. I was booed afterwards,” admitted the teenager in an interview with Swedish media outlet Aftonbladet (via Football.London).

With his musical embarrassment now out of the way, Bergvall will focus on fulfilling what already looks to be considerable potential throughout the rest of the 2024/25 Premier League season.