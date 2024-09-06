This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

A fantastic achievement for Ronaldo

What a fantastic achievement for Ronaldo – 900 goals!

I’m sure he will keep playing for some years and only he knows how long, but the end is not near yet and his performances remain excellent.

He’s a true footballing legend.

All quiet for Kovavic, Alisson and Rodri

The transfer window closed a few days ago and we have heard many rumours already.

What I can say guys is that, no, there’s nothing at this stage regarding Mateo Kovacic moving to the Saudi Pro League. No talks, nothing.

In January we will see and his future will also depend on how much he will play, but nothing is ongoing now. I don’t know where this is coming from.

On the rumours for Alisson, it’s the same as Kovacic, nothing at all.

Mentioning a target today for a club in July 2025 is a guess job, and I’m not into it guys.

The Saudis have appreciated Alisson for a long time but that’s it. Predicting his future means inventing stuff.

No news either on Rodri now guys, it’s completely quiet. Full focus on City for Rodri.

Very clear message for Osimhen suitors

So guys, the Turkish market is still open but the biggest move for the Turkish market, and also in general, was for Victor Osimhen.

It’s finally official. Osimhen is a new Galatasaray player on loan from Napoli but with no buy option and no obligation. The player will return to Napoli, and Napoli have secured an option to extend his contract in 2027.

What does that mean?

Napoli will have the opportunity to extend the contract but with a new release clause. Victor Osimhen’s previous one was €130m, and that caused problems this summer when trying to find a solution for the player.

PSG were interested in Osimhen in July but they were never going to pay €130m.

Starting from 2025 when Napoli can activate the option to extend the contract, the clause will reduce to €75m, which sends a very clear message to all the clubs still interested in Victor Osimhen.

Casemiro and Antony going nowhere despite rumours

In the last 24 hours, we had two stories related to Manchester United players that I was checking. One is Casemiro, because it’s not been an easy beginning of the season for him.

A poor game against Liverpool can happen, but Erik ten Hag decided to back him and support him after the game, saying he’s a serial winner. He’s a top professional. He’s going to be back at the top level.

It’s not a secret that Man United were open to selling Casemiro this summer, but there was never a concrete proposal on the table to help make a deal happen.

Now, we’ve had rumours about Galatasaray and Casemiro because the Turkish market is still open and Galatasaray are always very active.

What I’m told is that in this moment, the clear message is that Casemiro is going nowhere, because Manchester United already sold Scott McTominay and have no intention to lose one more midfielder.

The expectation I have is for Casemiro is to leave Manchester United in 2025, and we will see if it’s going to be January or in the summer. It will depend on opportunities.

Lots has been said or written about Casemiro and any pundit has his or her own opinion of course, but I’m no one to support any other views.

My personal opinion is that sometimes PL football could be too intense for Casemiro, but he remains an important player and his career must be respected. Ugarte will help to rotate and have a fresher Casemiro sometimes.

The other rumour was about Antony and Spanish clubs.

I can tell you, in the final days of the summer transfer window, Real Betis tried to explore a move but both United and the player were not convinced about this possibility.

So, nothing happened with Real Betis, and the rumours linking Fenerbahçe because Jose Mourinho is looking for a winger is not happening. This is a very clear statement from people close to the player.

Dani Carvajal to negotiate new Real Madrid contract

Some important words from Dani Carvajal, confirming, once again, after the fantastic season he had – winning every title with Real Madrid, scoring in a Champions League final, winning the Euros with Spain and being included in the final nominees for the Ballon d’Or – the intention to negotiate a new deal with Real Madrid.

The club have already negotiated with several players, including Ferland Mendy, and in the next weeks and months, Real Madrid will have conversations with the agents of Dani Carvajal because the idea is to continue together.

Carvajal also said something similar to Nacho, who always said that there is no intention, when and if they will leave Madrid, to continue in Europe.

These players don’t want to get paid to play against Real Madrid, so when the time comes for Carvajal, the idea is to go elsewhere.

It could be Saudi, could be MLS, could be Qatar, but no intention to continue in Europe in what was a very clear message from Dani Carvajal.

I’m told that talks to extend his contract will take place because there are positive feelings on all sides.

Then, in the future, we will see.

Mo Salah’s story at Liverpool isn’t over yet

Mo Salah has been fantastic of late but a lot has been made of that recent interview.

I came here guys to tell you again that it doesn’t mean that Mo Salah is 100% leaving Liverpool, but he’s waiting to have a conversation with the club.

And this remains the point.

I can confirm once again, that Liverpool and Mo Salah will talk in the next days, weeks and months. I can’t predict now how long the conversation will be, but there will be discussions around Mo Salah’s contract situation. The story isn’t over yet.

At this point, it’s a possibility that he could leave as a free agent in the summer yes, but it’s not guaranteed at all because Liverpool want to talk to Salah, and Salah wants to talk to Liverpool.

He’s very happy with the new project, with Arne Slot, the new directors and the new management but his situation is similar to Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. These conversations will help to understand if Mo Salah and Liverpool can continue together in the future, or part ways.

So, the discussion will take place and let’s see what happens financially and in terms of the length of the contract.

Rabiot situation is very surprising

I’m very surprised by the Adrien Rabiot situation!

He rejected a €7m net salary proposal from Juventus and then he still didn’t find a new club. The issue is just financial, because many clubs were keen on signing him but it was too expensive.

It’s still an open situation so let’s see what happens next.