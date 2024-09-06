West Ham want to bring Liverpool fan favourite back to the Premier League

West Ham United had their busiest summer transfer window.

The Hammers heavily spent money to strengthen their squad in all the positions.

The arrival of new manager Julen Lopetegui has given the fans and the club hope of a better future and in order to back their manager, they provided him with the right resources and the players that he needed to take the club forward.

Their prominent additions include Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todido, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Crysencio Summerville.

They want to add more players to their squad now and they are targeting a move for a defender who the Liverpool fans adored at Anfield.

According to Football lnsider, West Ham United are pushing to complete the signing of former Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

The Hammers want to add depth to their defensive department after losing both Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma this summer.

They are ready to take a chance on Matip, who is an injury prone defender and struggled with his fitness issues at Anfield.

The defender was injured for the second half of the season last season and left the club after the expiry of his contract this summer.

He was a part of the Liverpool team that won the Champions League and the Premier League under the leadership of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Joining West Ham will give the defender another chance to play in the Premier League.

West Ham United need Joel Matip to strengthen their bench

However, with the presence of Kilman and Todibo at the club, the defender will be used as a back up option.

The defender has wealth of experience having represented Liverpool in the Premier League and the Champions League.

His addition can be valuable for the Hammers who need a winning mentality and Matip can provide that.

Matip is currently a free agent and even after the closure of the transfer window, the Hammers can sign him.