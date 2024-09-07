Aston Villa are among five Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Brentford striker Bryan Mbuemo according to reports.

Having qualified for the Champions League last season Villa were one of the busier clubs in the window this summer with a number of new faces coming in.

Unai Emery’s men spent big on the likes of Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen, whilst they also sold Douglas Luiz and club record signing Moussa Diaby.

Villa interested in Mbuemo

Unai Emery’s side have started the season with two wins from their first three Premier League games and will be looking to replicate their feats of last season.

They have a difficult task of juggling the demands of the Champions League and the Premier League, but they appear to have a built a squad capable of giving it a good go.

The summer window may have only recently closed but there are already players being linked with a move to Villa Park.

Football Insider have reported that Villa are one of five Premier League clubs interested in signing Brentford’s Mbuemo.

The report adds that Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester City and Newcastle are the other clubs interested in the Brentford man.

The Bees turned down a bid of £25m for the Cameroon international, who has two years remaining on his current deal from Nottingham Forest earlier this summer.

It seemingly doesn’t make much sense for Villa to be linked with another forward given the attacking options they have, but they could potentially be planning ahead incase Jhon Duran, who has two goals in three Premier League games this season leaves the club in the next couple of windows.

Mbuemo, who has been at Brentford since 2019 after joining from French side Troyes can play across the front line and has made 203 appearances for the Bees, scoring 53 goals and providing 43 assists.