Journalist Graeme Bailey and The Boot Room claim that the Villans are already planning to target Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior for January transfer.

Given that the Poland international is thinking about leaving the Emirates Stadium in the middle of the season, it’s thought that Villa is one of the few teams interested in signing Kiwior.

The versatile defender could be available for £20-30m if Arsenal agree to sell him in January.

The 24-year-old was used mainly as a left-back under Mikel Arteta but can play in the middle of defence as well.

Teams like Juventus and AC Milan expressed interest in signing Poland ace in summer but Arsenal rebuffed any offer.

Kiwior is keen to play majority of minutes this season and could be looking to play elsewhere when transfer window reopens in 2025.