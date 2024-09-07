Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has labelled Oliver Skipp’s transfer to Leicester City as the worst of the summer.

The Foxes, who are back in the top flight appointed Steve Cooper as their new manager after Enzo Maresca left for Chelsea shelled out £20m for Skipp.

Tottenham, who made a number of changes to their midfielder with youngsters Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall joining the club, are thought to have a sell on clause inserted in the deal.

Bent labels Skipp worst summer signing

Spurs will likely be delighted with the money they got for their academy graduate, who made 106 appearances for his boyhood club.

Leicester on the other hand will be hoping Skipp, who has already featured in two of their first three Premier League games can add something to their midfield and form a partnership with Harry Winks, another former Spurs player.

However, ex-Spurs striker Bent believes Skipp isn’t the sort of signing the Foxes need and labelled the deal as his worst transfer of the summer.

“Worst signing, Oliver Skipp and I feel so bad saying that, Bent told talkSPORT as quoted by The Spurs Web.

“You are a horrible man,” Andy Goldstein hit back.

“What am I supposed to do? I just think £20 million, Bent continued.

“Is that what Leicester needed? Oliver Skipp and Harry Winks. Harry was good last year in the Championship.

“The reason why I am not putting Dewsbury-Hall (to Chelsea) in there because Chelsea have just thrown the money left, right and centre at loads of different players, so you almost get lost in it.

“I am not saying he is a bad player. Leicester fans can tell me, when they signed Oliver Skipp, did they automatically think ‘right, yes, he gives us the best chance of staying up?’ Does he?”

Leicester fans would love nothing more than for Bent to be proven wrong, but it does seem a lot of money to spend on a player, who you could argue doesn’t really take Leicester to the next level.

Having said that it will be interesting to see how Skipp does with the Foxes and whether he can form a good partnership with Winks in the middle of the park.