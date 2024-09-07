Video: Arsenal fans should be excited about what Declan Rice said after England win

Arsenal star Declan Rice has stated that he has “taken another step” towards feeling like himself after putting in a world-class display against Ireland in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

The midfielder stepped into a hostile atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and put in a Man of the Match display as England claimed all three points with a 2-0 win.

The Arsenal star ran the show as he opened the scoring in the first half before assisting Jack Grealish minutes later. In the aftermath of the victory, Rice stated that he feels back to his best as he hinted that he has not been fully fit during the opening part of the Premier League season.

“To be honest with you, I’ve not been feeling 100 per cent fit so far,” the Gunners star told Sky Sports. “I’ve kind of been using the Premier League as my pre-season but today I feel I took a real step, I could feel it within myself.

“I was feeling back to myself, feeling springy, feeling like I could run around the pitch, feeling more powerful.

“On a personal note, it was really good to get that game in today and play 90, because I feel like I’ve taken another step and that is going to help me at Arsenal.”

These words should excite Arsenal fans as Rice is a crucial part of Mikel Arteta’s squad and the midfielder performing at his best will go a long way in helping the North London club to try and win the Premier League this season.

Watch: Arsenal star Declan Rice is feeling like himself again