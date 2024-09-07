Video: Declan Rice silences Ireland fans by smashing England in front

Declan Rice has given England the lead in their UEFA Nations League clash with Ireland and it is a goal the Arsenal star would have enjoyed having been booed by the Irish fans throughout the opening part of the match.

The midfielder was expected to be targetted by the home fans throughout the clash in Dublin as the 25-year-old used to represent Ireland before switching allegiances to England. This didn’t go down well with Irish fans at the time and they have shown in Dublin on Saturday that they have not forgiven the Premier League star.

Their worst fear became reality after 11 minutes as Rice opened the scoring in the match by smashing a loose ball into the Irish net.

Despite the booing, Rice refused to celebrate the goal in front of the Irish fans.

Watch: England’s Declan Rice smashes the ball into Irish net

On his return to the Aviva Stadium, Declan Rice fires @England ahead with a thumping strike ? Watch #IREvENG on @ITV