Video: Nightmare for Ireland fans as villains Rice and Grealish combine to double England’s lead

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Ireland’s clash with England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin is turning into a nightmare for the home fans as the villains of the day Jack Grealish and Declan Rice have both got on the scoresheet in the UEFA Nations League clash. 

The two England stars used to represent Ireland at youth level, with the Arsenal star also featuring in several senior games, before switching their allegiances to England. This did not go down well with Irish fans and they have made their feelings clear throughout Saturday’s match with both players being met with a course of boos.

Ireland fans’ worst nightmare has become reality inside the opening 26 minutes of the game as both Rice and Grealish have got on the scoresheet.

The Arsenal star opened the scoring after 11 minutes and 15 minutes later, the midfielder combined with Grealish to double the Three Lions’ lead as part of an impressive move.

Read more: Declan Rice silences Ireland fans by smashing England in front

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s incredible defence-splitting pass vs Ireland
Video: Declan Rice silences Ireland fans by smashing England in front
Video: Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie with a brilliant assist for Italy vs France

Watch: Man City’s Jack Grealish completes impressive England move with tidy finish

More Stories Declan Rice Jack Grealish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.