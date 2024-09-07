Eddie Howe will not like what Paul Mitchell has said about Sven Botman

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman is out with a long term injury.

The defender suffered an ACL injury last season and his return was expected in six to nine months.

He is not the only Newcastle defender out with a long term injury. His partner Jamaal Lascelles is also suffering from a long term injury and he is expected to return with Botman.

The Magpies signed Lloyd Kelly in the transfer window to add depth to their squad but it is still a position that needs attention.

As quoted by The Shield’s Gazette, Howe said about his injured defensive duo:

“I wouldn’t expect either player back certainly for months. I think they are sort of around about halfway through their timetable of recovery.

“So a long way ahead for both players.”

When Paul Mitchell, the sporting director of the club addressed the issue regarding Botman’s return, he said, as quoted by The Shield’s Gazette:

“Sven comes back in December, another massive impact of quality.

“What has been lost this [transfer] window, we have added internally with less games, squad availability will be much higher, getting big status starting XI players back into the starting XI and ultimately a second record signing in Sandro Tonali back into the team, that’s added to the quality.

“There’s always ways of adding value to your squad, but it’s about your pre-determined strategy going in. You’ve got to create different scenarios.”

There is a difference in approach to how Eddie Howe likes to operate to his sporting director.

There was also a suggestion that the Newcastle manager does not have a say in the transfers at the club, which Mitchell refused and claimed that he is in constant contact with the manager and they both consult about the signings.

It just feels like Howe and Mitchell are not on the same page at the moment.