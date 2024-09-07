Watch: England interim manager Lee Carsley’s awkward dugout blunder before match against Ireland

England interim manager Lee Carsley experienced an awkward moment ahead of his debut match in charge.

As he prepared for the Nations League opener at the Aviva Stadium, the 50-year-old mistakenly sat in the home team’s dugout.

After being informed of his error, Carsley initially laughed it off with a smirk but quickly composed himself and moved to the correct dugout.

Despite the brief moment of embarrassment, he handled the situation well before kick-off. Watch below:

??? Manager in the wrong dugout alert! ??? pic.twitter.com/5qAEH8dYaS — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 7, 2024

Carsley took over as England manager after Gareth Southgate stepped down following their Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.

The former Irish player is said to be on a six-match trial, with his future in the role depending on the results.