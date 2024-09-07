Estevao Willian’s agent Andre Cury has revealed that Chelsea plan to use the Brazilian sensation as a number ten when he arrives at the club in 2025.

The Blues agreed a deal for the teenage star this summer with Brazilian side Palmeiras, which could be worth up to £51.4m.

Chelsea have really tapped into the South American market under the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital ownership and in Estevao and Kendry Paez they have secured the signings of arguably the two biggest talents in South American football.

Chelsea’s Estevao plan

Estevao’s rise in the game has been huge with the teenager only making his Palmeiras debut last December, and he’s now a full Brazil international after making his debut on Friday night against Ecuador.

A large proportion of the youngster’s minutes have come on the wing and he’s already scored ten goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances for Palmeiras.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Estevao’s arrival and where he might play when he finally gets to Stamford Bridge.

However, Cury has dropped a major hint and said that Chelsea see him as a number ten which for him and the player is important.

“He can adapt to any style of play,” Cury told UOL.

“Chelsea is a club that sees Estevao playing as a number ten, for us that is important.

“He can develop even more playing in the middle.”

If he is to play as a number ten at Chelsea then Estevao will be competing with the likes of Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku in what is no doubt going to be a really exciting Blues attack.

Estevao is highly regarded in Brazil with Neymar describing the teenager as a genius, whilst many have labelled him the best best Brazilian born player since the Al-Hilal man.

There’s a lot of development for Estevao still to do but if Chelsea can provide an environment for him to flourish in and provide the coaching he needs they are going to have a serious player on their hands.