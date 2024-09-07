Man City star close to signing new deal but rivals could be encouraged by one contract detail

Erling Haaland is close to signing a new contract with Manchester City, but it might contain a release clause according to reports.

The Norway international, who has won the Golden Boot in each of his two seasons in the Premier League has made an unbelievable start to the season.

After having a full summer off the 24-year-old appears refreshed and has scored seven goals in the first three games of the season, including back to back hat-tricks against Ipswich and West Ham.

Haaland close to agreeing new contract

Haaland has broken numerous scoring records following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and won the Treble in his first season with the club.

The Norwegian’s current deal expires in 2027 and City at some point will have to approach Haaland’s camp for talks over an extension.

However, Spanish publication Marca have reported that Haaland is set to commit his future to the English champions and is close to signing a new deal at the Etihad.

The report states that City will make the striker the highest paid player at the club, taking over that mantle from Kevin De Bruyne.

Marca also adds that the new deal is expected to have a release clause which they state should be “achievable” for Real Madrid in the future.

A release clause would certainly allow Haaland to have more control over the direction of his career, with City activating the release clause in his Dortmund deal to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

Interest from Los Blancos has been there in the past but following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe it appears a move for Haaland isn’t much of a priority at this point in time.

Haaland’s numbers at City have quite frankly been ridiculous with the striker scoring 97 goals in 102 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The club will be desperate to keep hold of him for as long as possible, but will be aware that he will likely move on at some point as it feels like Haaland has his career mapped out already.