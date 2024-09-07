Ireland vs England confirmed team news: Jack Grealish and Declan Rice start for Three Lions

Old rivals go head-to-head in Dublin on Saturday afternoon as Ireland host England in their UEFA Nations League opener with the Three Lions looking to bounce back from their Euro 2024 disappointment.

England are in action for the first time since their defeat to Spain in Berlin and a lot has changed since then. The biggest is the departure of Gareth Southgate, who left his role as manager following the Euros and has passed the baton on to Lee Carsley.

The former Ireland international is taking charge of the Three Lions temporarily and it is ironic that his first game comes against the nation he used to represent.

The 50-year-old has selected the following starting 11 for his first game in charge: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Guehi, Colwill, Mainoo, Rice, Gordon, Grealish, Saka and Kane.

Carsley has decided to start both Rice and Grealish, who are expected to be met with a hostile atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium having represented Ireland at youth levels before switching their allegiances to England.

England starting 11

As for the Republic of Ireland, there is also a new man in the dugout. Heimir Hallgrimsson is taking charge of the Irish national team for the first time having replaced interim boss John O’Shea this summer.

The Icelandic coach has a tough job on his hands as he tries to improve the results of the current Irish team.

The nation has not qualified for any of the most recent major tournaments and with a young group of players available to him, the 57-year-old will try to change that. However, the UEFA Nations League is a competition Ireland have to deal with first and they would love to start Hallgrimsson’s reign off with a win over their oldest rivals.

The former Iceland coach has picked the following team to face England: Kelleher, Coleman, O’Shea, Collins, Doherty, Ogbene, Smallbone, Molumby, Brady, Szmodics and Idah.

Ireland starting 11