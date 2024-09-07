Video: Stadium footage shows how loud Ireland fans booed to drown out God Save the King

England were victorious in their opening match of the UEFA Nations League against Ireland on Saturday in Dublin and the match was a memorable one for several reasons. 

The game saw new Three Lions coach Lee Carsley make his debut in the dugout of an England match, while Ireland were being managed by Heimir Hallgrimsson for the first time.

In addition to this, Jack Grealish and Declan Rice returned to Ireland to face the nation they used to represent and were met with a very hostile atmosphere. The English duo would go on to silence the home crowd as both players scored in the 2-0 win.

Finally, the national anthems were ones to remember as the Irish fans drowned out God Save the King with a chorus of boos.

There is no love lost for England on the Green Isle given their history of occupying Ireland for over 700 years and the locals made that known on Saturday in Dublin when the time came for the national anthems to be sung as the English anthem was barely heard.

Watch: Ireland fans drown out God Save the King with a chorus of boos

