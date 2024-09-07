Newcastle left-back Jamal Lewis has admitted that he is unlikely to have a future at the Premier League club having secured a loan move to Sao Paulo during the summer.

The defender has been at St James’ Park since 2020 having moved to Tyneside from Norwich City. Lewis has gone on to play 36 games for Newcastle but has not been part of Eddie Howe’s plans in recent years.

The Englishman spent last season on loan with Championship outfit Watford and this summer, the defender secured a surprise loan move to Sao Paulo.

With a contract expiring at Newcastle in 2025, this indicates that Lewis has no future at Newcastle and the player himself feels this way too.

Having moved to Brazil on loan for the season, Lewis has admitted that he believes his time at Newcastle is over.

“I’ve spoken to the manager and I’m in my last year and I’ve done a season-long loan, so that kind of has the writing on the wall,” the left-back has said via the Daily Mail.

“But if Sao Paulo can be my long-term home for the future, that would be amazing.”

A lot of change has happened at Newcastle over recent years and Lewis is one of several players that don’t align with the direction in which the Tyneside outfit is heading.

The 26-year-old will now need to find a permanent home next summer and several clubs in England are likely to have an interest in the left-back as he is more than capable of putting together a strong campaign in at least the Championship.