Borussia Dortmund unveil Jurgen Klopp’s hilarious tactics board for testimonial match

Jurgen Klopp was back in the Signal Iduna Park dugout on Saturday for a testimonial game for Borussia Dortmund legends Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski and the German coach’s pre-match tactics board was made public by the Bundesliga club.

The former Liverpool manager returned to the dugout for the first time since leaving Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and took charge of Blaszczykowski’s team for the special game. The 57-year-old was successful on his coaching return winning the testimonial match 5-4.

The victory may have come down to Klopp’s tactics, although the legendary coach didn’t seem to take his game plan too seriously.

Borussia Dortmund shared their former coach’s plan before the match and it was simply to “win” and play with “vibes” going forward.

His team managed to do that successfully as a packed Signal Iduna Park was treated to a goal fest on Saturday.

What next for former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp?

Although Saturday’s match was a bit of fun for Klopp, the whole football world is still waiting to see what the former Liverpool manager is going to do next in his career.

That is unlikely to be revealed anytime soon as the 57-year-old said towards the end of his time at Anfield that he plans to take a long break from the sport. The German coach is regarded as one of the best in the world and if he does decide to return to the sport, he will not be short of suitors.

Many suspect the Germany job to be Klopp’s next role but the football landscape is fast-moving, and it remains to be seen where the former Liverpool manager falls into it in the coming years.

It would be a surprise if the 57-year-old never returned, but that is a possibility after many years at the highest level.