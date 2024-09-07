Video: Liverpool fans look away as Jurgen Klopp produces fist pumps in front of Yellow Wall

Jurgen Klopp was back in the dugout at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday for a testimonial game for Borussia Dortmund legends Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski and the German coach produced some of his famous fist pumps for the Yellow Wall.

The former Liverpool manager returned to the sidelines for the first time since leaving Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and took charge of Blaszczykowski’s team for the special game. The 57-year-old was successful on his coaching return winning the testimonial match 5-4.

After the match, Klopp produced some fist pumps in front of the Yellow Wall to the delight of Dortmund fans.

The footage of this may come too soon for some Liverpool fans to watch as Klopp’s fist pumps were part of what made his reign at Anfield special.

Watch: Jurgen Klopp produces fist pumps in front of Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall