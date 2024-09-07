Jurgen Klopp makes emotional return to football few months after Liverpool exit

Jurgen Klopp surprised the football world when he announced his decision to leave Liverpool earlier this year.

The German manager left Anfield at the end of last season, after taking over the job nine years ago in 2015.

Klopp guided Liverpool to success in all the competitions they participated it, leaving a legacy that new manager Arne Slot will find difficult to match.

The manager wanted to take a break from football and that is why he decided to quit the Liverpool job.

However, just a few months after his Anfield exit, Klopp has made a dramatic return to football by agreeing to manage Borussia Dortmund, as posted by the club’s account.

He will be returning to the dugout but for only one match this weekend.

The Bundesliga giants are set to celebrate the careers of two legends, Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski, who won back to back league titles with the club under the leadership of Klopp in 2011 and 2012.

Klopp will be in charge of Blaszczykowski’s team at Westfalenstadion on Saturday 7 September.

The fans will be excited to see their legends back at the club, particularly Klopp, who made the club a force in European football and guided them to domestic success.

The match will be played in a fun environment, giving the fans the opportunity to celebrate the career of their former players.

Former assistant manager Peter Krawietz will take charge of Piszczek’s team.

The multiverse is real. Confirmed 🇩🇪🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/x2z5fCrOxs — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 6, 2024

Liverpool legend is still waiting for a permanent job

It is not a permanent return to football but still the fans can get a glimpse of the German manager back again in dugout.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Klopp and when he will make an official return to football.

If and when he decides to step back into football management, he will not be short of offers.