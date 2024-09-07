Leeds set to agree deal with ‘unwanted’ player imminently

After the summer transfer window ended, Leeds United are now focusing on the contract stiuation of some of their players.

They have already tied Wilfried Gnonto to a new four year contract at the club, showing their desire to keep the best players at the club after the loss of some key members this summer.

The likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter left the club to play in the Premier League this summer.

It is now crucial that the Whites keep their best players at the club to challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

Despite Patrick Bamford’s struggles with injuries and form, the club still want to hand him a new contract and keep him at Elland Road.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that the Championship club see Bamford’s contract as a priority situation.

He told GiveMeSport:

“I think 49ers Enterprises may wait a little bit longer with one or two, to try and put themselves in a stronger negotiating position. And therefore we may not see a flurry of renewals, as per Willy Gnonto in the next few days or weeks.

“Bamford, I’m told, is a priority, though, and he’s willing to extend and has never had an issue playing in the Championship compared to other options. He’s very loyal to Leeds, he doesn’t want to go anywhere at this stage.

“The consideration there will be whether he can stay fit and whether Leeds wish to offer a long-term contract, knowing that he’s had so many unfortunate problems with injuries.”

It is surprising to see the loyalty that the club have shown in Bamford, despite the player not giving them what they expect from him.

Farke will be hoping that the player can find his best form soon and guide them back to the Premier League again.