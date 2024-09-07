Fringe Leeds player hailed by his national media for his performances

Leeds United have a number of their players busy on international duty.

The Championship club have Manor Solomon, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Karl Darlow, Charlie Crew, Mateo Joseph and Max Wober all playing for their country on different levels.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke will be hoping that his players return fit from the international break.

Among the Leeds players, the player who received the most praise is Wober.

The player, who has not featured for Leeds this season, received playing time for Austria and impressed for his country.

According to the Salzburger Nachrichten, the player impressed with his performance against Slovenia in a 1-1 draw.

He was called one of his team’s best players with his defensive ability on show and his intent while in possession of the ball impressing the viewers.

SN wrote:

“Maximilian Wöber. Defended boldly and actively as usual. So asserted himself against the Slovenians. Also tried to move forward. Strong.”

The player, despite not getting minutes to play recently, is happy at the club and wants to prove himself at Leeds United.

He has admitted his desire to stay at the club and compete for a place in the starting line up.

His good form will give the manager a positive headache and another option that he can utilise in the near future.