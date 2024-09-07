Pundit makes January transfer window claim about Leeds United

Leeds United lost several of their big stars during the summer transfer window and with the market not opening again until January, pundit Frank McAvennie believes the Yorkshire club will use that window to sign a top talent of their own.

Leeds came so close to a Premier League return last season as Daniel Farke’s team were defeated in the Championship play-off final by Southampton.

Victory in that match may have seen Leeds keep the majority of their best players but instead, the Whites saw Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all move to the Premier League.

This has weakened Farke’s squad and has resulted in a mixed start to the current campaign as Leeds currently sit fourth in the Championship table having won two and drawn two of their opening four games.

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-Scotland international Frank McAvennie believes the Yorkshire club has a good starting eleven but beyond that, they lack the quality needed to challenge for the Championship title.

With winning the league being the goal for Leeds this season, the pundit believes the Whites are certain to sign a player in January.

“They’ve got a good 11, 12, 13 players”, McAvennie said. “When you go outside that if people get injured, at the moment, everyone is happy everyone is playing and they all want to get back to the Premier League.

“That’s great if they can keep these players fit, if you can stop them from getting injured.

“The manager is a clever guy, he’ll have everyone working and the boys that come in will just have to do a job until January.

“I guarantee they’ll buy someone in January.”

Leeds will have no plans for January made up at present but it will be interesting to see what they do when the time comes.